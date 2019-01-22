Das sind die Oscar-Nominierten

Am Dienstagnachmittag wurden in Los Angeles die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben. Das sind sie:

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Amy Adams - Vice

Martina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favorite

Rachel Weisz - The Favorite







Bester Nebendarsteller

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant . Can you ever forgive me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice







Auslands-Oscar:

Capernaum - Libanon

Cold War - Polen

Never Look Away - Deutschland

Roma - Mexiko

Shoplifters - Japan

Congratulations to the Foreign Language Films nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3KHfZ5KG5N — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019





Orginal Song

All The Stars . Black Panther

"i'll fight" - From RBG

Shallow - A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy trades his Spurs for Wings" - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Mary Poppins

Congratulations to the Original Song nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/8Fn5evqrYt — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019







Bester Hauptdarsteller

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book







Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Yakitza Aparico - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favorite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You ever forgive me

Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Xt48ySqzE2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019







Bester Regisseur

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favorite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

Bester Film

Black Panther

BlaKkKlansman

Bohemian Rapsody

The Favorite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is born

Vice

Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KF8m9vaM5h — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019







"A Star Is Born"

Video zum Thema "A Star Is Born"-Trailer Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren Wiederholen

"Green Book"

Video zum Thema "Green Book" Trailer Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren Wiederholen

"The Wife"

Video zum Thema "The Wife" Trailer Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren Wiederholen

"Vice"

Video zum Thema "Vice" Trailer Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren Wiederholen

"The Favourite"

Video zum Thema "The Favourite" Trailer Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren Wiederholen

"Bohemian Rapsody"

Video zum Thema "Bohemian Rhapsody" - Trailer Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren Wiederholen

"BlacKkKlansman"

Video zum Thema "BlacKkKlansman" - Trailer Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren Wiederholen

"Can You Ever Forgive Me"